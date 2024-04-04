‘Maamla Legal Hai’ season 2: Netflix renews hit courtroom comedy

Netflix has given the green light for a second season of the courtroom comedy series “Maamla Legal Hai,” bringing more laughter and legal antics to screens soon. The show, which made its debut on Netflix on March 1st, has been a hit with audiences, blending humor, heart, and legal jargon in a delightful concoction.

Set in the fictional Patparganj District Court, “Maamla Legal Hai” follows the lives of a diverse group of lawyers, from enthusiastic rookies to seasoned veterans, as they navigate the twists and turns of the legal system. Led by the charismatic VD Tyagi, played by Ravi Kishan, the cast includes talents like Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grewal, Anjum Batra, and Vijay Rajoria, each bringing their own flair to the courtroom drama.

“We created ‘Maamla Legal Hai’ with authenticity in mind, hoping to resonate with audiences,” shared Sameer Saxena, the show’s creator. “The response has been overwhelming, with viewers appreciating the humor and performances of our talented cast.” Collaborating with Netflix has been a joy for the team, allowing them to bring these stories to a global audience.

Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India, expressed excitement about the upcoming season, promising “newer antics and fresher challenges” for the characters. The success of “Maamla Legal Hai” adds to Netflix’s streak of comedy hits, including “The Great Indian Kapil Show,” delighting audiences not just in India but worldwide.

Produced by Posham Pa Pictures, the show has garnered praise for its innovative storytelling and lovable characters. As fans eagerly await the next installment, the team behind “Maamla Legal Hai” is gearing up to take viewers on another entertaining journey through the corridors of Patparganj District Court.

With its winning combination of wit, charm, and courtroom drama, “Maamla Legal Hai” promises to deliver more laughs and legal shenanigans in its highly anticipated second season, making it a must-watch for comedy lovers everywhere.