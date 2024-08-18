‘Kalki 2898 AD’ OTT release; Date, platform revealed

In an exciting development for movie enthusiasts worldwide, Prime Video has announced the global streaming premiere of the Telugu action-adventure film “Kalki 2898 AD,” slated for August 22, 2024. This cinematic gem, produced by Priyanka Dutt, C. Aswani Dutt, and Swapna Dutt under the renowned Vyjayanthi Movies banner, is directed by the acclaimed Nag Ashwin.

The film has already made waves in theaters with its impressive run, and its transition to streaming is highly anticipated. “Kalki 2898 AD” will be available on Prime Video in its original Telugu language and will also be offered in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Additionally, English subtitles will be provided to cater to a global audience.

The narrative unfolds in a post-apocalyptic 2898 AD, where the remnants of humanity struggle in a world stripped of nature and shrouded in darkness. As the first installment in the Kalki Cinematic Universe, the film blends mythological themes with futuristic elements, setting the stage for a thrilling new franchise.

The film features a stellar cast, including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Prabhas, who plays the lead role of Bhairava, a formidable bounty hunter, has expressed his excitement about the film’s streaming debut. He shared, “Working on ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ with a visionary director like Nag Ashwin and such an exceptional cast has been incredibly exhilarating. The film pushes the boundaries of storytelling and explores the depths of human nature. I’m thrilled that after its success in theaters, it will now reach a global audience on Prime Video. I hope viewers enjoy it as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

Director Nag Ashwin is equally enthusiastic about the film’s upcoming global release. He remarked, “With ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ I aimed to craft a cinematic experience that breaks new ground and brings our rich cultural mythology to a worldwide audience. The film’s success at the box office has been deeply gratifying, and its streaming debut on Prime Video marks a significant milestone. It’s wonderful to see how films deeply rooted in Indian mythology can resonate on a global scale.”

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan, who portrays the character of Supreme Yaskin, added, “Being part of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has been a truly memorable and humbling experience. The film represents a major advancement in Indian cinema, and I am proud to have been a part of this groundbreaking project.”

Prime Video continues to enhance its offerings for subscribers, and “Kalki 2898 AD” is set to be a notable addition. For just ₹1499 per year, Prime members in India can access a wide range of entertainment, including this highly anticipated film. The movie’s global streaming release is expected to attract a diverse audience, eager to experience this epic tale from the comfort of their homes.

As the countdown to August 22 begins, fans of epic storytelling and adventurous cinema have much to look forward to. “Kalki 2898 AD” promises to deliver a cinematic experience that transcends cultural boundaries and captivates audiences worldwide.