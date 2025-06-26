One year of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’: Nag Ashwin hails Deepika’s firewalk as cinema history

It’s been a year since ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ took the box office by storm, but audiences still can’t stop talking about Deepika Padukone’s hauntingly powerful performance, especially the unforgettable fire-walking sequence that sealed her place as the soul of the film.

Released as a genre-bending sci-fi epic blending mythology with dystopia, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ paired Deepika with Prabhas and the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, under the direction of Nag Ashwin.

Advertisement

But it was Deepika’s character, Sum-80, that became the emotional anchor of the story, both fragile and fierce.

Advertisement

In a recent reflection on the film’s anniversary, director Nag Ashwin opened up about just how pivotal Deepika’s role was in shaping the narrative. “We talked a lot during the writing process, about who really drives the story. And it became clear: without her, there’s no plot. Remove her character, and there is no ‘Kalki’. She’s the heart of it all,” he explained.

One scene in particular still gives Ashwin goosebumps: the climactic moment where Deepika walks barefoot through a tunnel engulfed in flames.

“That was shot in a hurry, honestly,” he admitted. “We were racing against the clock: three setups in a day, and Deepika had a flight to catch. But it’s strange how some of the most iconic scenes in cinema happen in chaos. She just walked through that fire with such grace and power… I looked at the monitor and told her, ‘This is a poster that will outlive us both.’”

Now, as fans eagerly await the sequel, anticipation is sky-high for what Deepika’s character will bring next.