‘India vs Pakistan’ docu-series: Netflix unveils rivalry ahead of Champions Trophy

Netflix is gearing up to captivate cricket fans with its highly anticipated docu-series, ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, set to release on February 7.

The series promises an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at one of the most intense rivalries in sports, delving into the drama, passion, and high-stakes encounters that have defined India and Pakistan’s cricket history.

Featuring legendary cricketers such as Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, Sunil Gavaskar, and Shoaib Akhtar, the documentary will reveal untold stories and never-before-heard insights from both sides of the rivalry.

With the Champions Trophy just around the corner, the timing of the India vs Pakistan docu-series couldn’t be more perfect. The 2025 Champions Trophy kicks off on February 19, and the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match will take place on February 23.

This contest is always one of the most electrifying moments in world cricket, and Netflix’s documentary aims to build even more excitement ahead of the clash.

Fans can expect to hear from cricketing greats, including Sehwag and Ganguly, who will share their personal experiences and insights into the rivalry, while Gavaskar and Akhtar will reveal some of the mysteries and untold tales from past encounters.

The documentary will also take viewers on a journey back to the inaugural India-Pakistan ODI, exploring the history and significance of these encounters, which have shaped the cricketing landscape.

As for the Champions Trophy, the India-Pakistan clash is just one of many exciting matchups. India will also face Bangladesh on February 20 and New Zealand on March 2, with all their group-stage matches likely to be held in Dubai.

Pakistan, the defending champions, will begin their campaign in Karachi against New Zealand on February 19 and will face Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on February 27.