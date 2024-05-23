‘Illegal 3’: Akshay Oberoi Excited to Reunite with Piyush Mishra

Akshay Oberoi is gearing up for the release of the web series ‘Illegal 3’, where he reprises his role as a lawyer. The series dives deep into the intricacies of the Indian legal system while providing an intimate look at the personal and professional lives of its characters.

Oberoi expressed his excitement about working with Piyush Mishra again, stating, “Collaborating with Piyush Mishra ji is always a privilege. His commitment and talent enhance every scene, and I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to work with him once more.”

Reflecting on his involvement in the series, Oberoi said, “Being part of ‘Illegal 3’ has been an incredibly rewarding experience. As someone who is deeply intrigued by courtroom dramas, this project offered a unique chance to explore that world and its complexities.”

He added, “I am immensely proud of what we have achieved in ‘Illegal 3’ and I am eager for audiences to experience the compelling narrative we have crafted.”

Directed by Sahir Raza, ‘Illegal 3’ is ready to premiere soon on the Jio Cinema streaming platform. The legal drama series also features performances by Neha Sharma and Satyadeep Mishra, promising another engaging season.

With its third season on the horizon, ‘Illegal’ continues to captivate viewers with its intense storytelling and rich character development. Fans of the series can look forward to another round of gripping legal drama as it makes its return on Jio Cinema.