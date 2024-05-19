Illegal 3 trailer: Neha Sharma, Akshay Oberoi return for legal drama

Get ready for an electrifying ride as the third installment of ‘Illegal’ is all set to hit your screens soon! The much-awaited trailer of ‘Illegal 3’, featuring Neha Sharma, Akshay Oberoi, and Piyush Mishra, was unveiled by the makers, teasing audiences with a glimpse into the gripping courtroom drama.

Neha Sharma steps into the shoes of lawyer Niharika Singh, embarking on a riveting journey to establish herself as Delhi’s top legal eagle, navigating through a maze of challenges and forsaking her once deeply-held convictions. Her ideological clash with Janardhan Jaitely, portrayed by the seasoned Piyush Mishra, adds layers of intensity to the narrative.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

Expressing his exhilaration, Piyush Mishra shared, “Every character you embody contributes to your growth as an actor and as a person. My portrayal of JJ in ‘Illegal’ has been immensely enriching, unraveling the complexities of my character with each step. The script has pushed us all to deliver our best, and the upcoming season promises to be no different.”

Akshay Oberoi, reprising his role as a lawyer, reflected on his experience working on the series, expressing gratitude towards the team for their unwavering support. His portrayal of the son of a criminal lawyer has earned him widespread acclaim, building anticipation for his return in this thrilling narrative.

Directed by Sahir Raza, ‘Illegal’ not only delves into the intricacies of the Indian legal system but also offers a glimpse into the personal and professional lives of its characters. With Neha Sharma, Piyush Mishra, and Satyadeep Mishra also in pivotal roles, the series promises to captivate audiences with its blend of suspense and drama.

So, mark your calendars as ‘Illegal 3’ gears up for its grand premiere on JioCinema, delivering yet another spellbinding chapter in this enthralling saga.