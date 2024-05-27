Piyush Mishra reflects on losing ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ role to Salman Khan

In a candid interview, veteran actor Piyush Mishra shed light on an interesting piece of Bollywood trivia involving the iconic film “Maine Pyar Kiya.” Many fans might be surprised to learn that before Salman Khan became an overnight sensation with his role as Prem in the 1989 blockbuster, the role was initially offered to Piyush Mishra.

Reflecting on this near-miss, Mishra shared how he was in the third year at the Film & Television Institute of India when Rajshri Films considered him for the part. “Sooraj Barjatya’s father, Raj Kumar Barjatya, came to meet me, but it was just an early discussion. It wasn’t a serious casting decision,” Mishra explained. “I was majorly considered, but I never landed the part. It wasn’t that big a deal, but somehow, over time, this story got blown out of proportion.”

Despite the missed opportunity, Mishra expressed gratitude for not getting the role. He believes he wouldn’t have been able to handle the level of fame and success that Salman Khan experienced. “I was 26 at the time, and frankly, I wasn’t ready for that kind of stardom. My mind would’ve blown. I couldn’t have managed the pressure and expectations,” he admitted. Mishra also mentioned how people around him suggested he use the situation to gain sympathy and publicity. “They wanted me to claim the role was taken away from me, but that wasn’t true. I chose not to play the victim card.”

Mishra’s reflections highlight a mature understanding of the industry’s dynamics and his personal journey. He emphasized that not landing the role was, in hindsight, a blessing. “I went on to do a lot of work after that, at my own pace and on my own terms. Had I been thrust into the limelight prematurely, I wouldn’t have been ready mentally, physically, or emotionally. It’s good that it didn’t happen with me.”

Salman Khan’s portrayal of Prem in “Maine Pyar Kiya” remains one of the most celebrated performances in Indian cinema, marking the beginning of his illustrious career. Meanwhile, Piyush Mishra has carved out a distinct niche for himself, known for his versatile roles and contributions to theatre and film. His story serves as a reminder that sometimes, not getting what we think we want can lead us to where we truly belong.