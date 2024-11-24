‘I Want to Talk’ OTT release: When and where to watch Abhishek Bachchan’s movie?

After delivering memorable performances in ‘Dasvi’ and ‘Ghoomer’, Abhishek Bachchan is back with his latest offering, ‘I Want To Talk’, which will soon release on OTT.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, known for hits like ‘Vicky Donor’ and ‘Piku’, the film introduces a fresh collaboration between the actor and the acclaimed filmmaker, raising high expectations among audiences.

The emotional drama revolves around Arjun, played by Abhishek, a man navigating life’s challenges alongside his daughter until a serious medical condition alters their path. With a touching storyline, the movie blends humor, emotional depth, and unexpected twists, promising a heartfelt cinematic experience.

The stellar cast includes Pearle Dey, Ahilya Bamroo, Jayant Kripalani, Kristin Goddard, and Johny Lever, adding depth to the narrative. Screenwriter Ritesh Shah crafts the dialogues and screenplay, while producers Sheel Kumar and Ronnie Lahiri bring this project to life.

Audiences and critics alike are already buzzing about ‘I Want To Talk’, hailing it as a powerful drama with strong performances and a compelling storyline. Fans eagerly await updates on its digital release, especially after its warm reception on the big screen.

According to recent reports, Amazon Prime Video has acquired the streaming rights to the film. Following the trend of Bollywood movies releasing online shortly after their theatrical run, ‘I Want To Talk’ is expected to release on OTT by late December or early January. However, the official announcement of the streaming date is still not out.

With Abhishek Bachchan’s return to an intense, character-driven role and Shoojit Sircar’s reputation for crafting heartfelt narratives, ‘I Want To Talk’ is shaping up to be a must-watch.

Stay tuned for updates on the exact OTT release date and get ready to add ‘I Want To Talk’ to your streaming list this winter!