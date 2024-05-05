Harsh Chhaya and Surya Sharma discuss OTT surge ahead of ‘Undekhi 3’ release

Actors Harsh Chhaya and Surya Sharma are buzzing with excitement as they delve into the upcoming season of their web series ‘Undekhi 3’. In an exclusive chat with ANI, they shed light on the burgeoning appeal of OTT platforms in the entertainment landscape.

Harsh Chhaya, renowned for his memorable roles in television dramas like ‘Swabhimaan’ and ‘Astitva..Ek Prem Kahani’, alongside notable film appearances including ‘Company’, shared his perspective on the evolving preferences of audiences. “While movies have always held a special place in our hearts, it’s undeniable that OTT platforms are carving out their own niche,” he remarked.

Surya Sharma, celebrated for his performances in projects like ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ and ‘Veere Di Wedding’, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing how the lockdown period heightened his family’s interest in OTT content. “Films offer a unique charm in theaters, but OTT brings entertainment directly to your fingertips,” he added.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Actors Harsh Chhaya, Surya Sharma and Dibyendu Bhattacharya's web series 'Undekhi 3' premieres on SonyLIV on May 10. If the craze of movies will go down due to OTT platforms in the future – the three actors answer. Dibyendu Bhattacharya says, "I don't think… pic.twitter.com/ifwveLQdT0 — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2024

Dibyendu Bhattacharya, another notable figure in the industry, emphasized the enduring presence of various mediums in the entertainment realm. “Every medium has its own space and audience,” he affirmed. “Art is resilient, and OTT’s emergence signifies a renaissance in the entertainment sphere.”

Reflecting on his diverse experiences in both Bengali and Hindi cinema, Dibyendu highlighted the unity of purpose among artists. “Regardless of the language or region, the passion for storytelling unites us all,” he shared.

Directed by Ashish R Shukla, ‘Undekhi 3’ boasts a stellar cast including Harsh Chhaya, Varun Badola, Surya Sharma, and more. Set to premiere on SonyLIV on May 10, the series promises to captivate audiences with its intriguing narrative.