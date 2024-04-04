Gaami OTT release: Telugu film to premiere on ZEE5, April 12

Get ready for an immersive journey as Telugu film ‘Gaami’ gears up for its digital debut on ZEE5, hitting screens on April 12th. The film boasts a stellar cast including Vishwak Sen, Chandini Chowdary, Abhinaya, Harika Pedada, and Mohammad Samad, promising audiences an unforgettable experience.

At the heart of ‘Gaami’ lies the tale of Shankar, portrayed by Vishwak Sen, an aghora plagued by a rare condition rendering him unable to feel human touch. Driven by a desperate quest for a cure, Shankar embarks on a journey in search of the elusive Maalipatra, a mystical mushroom that blooms once every 36 years atop the majestic Dronagiri mountain. Along the way, he crosses paths with Jahnavi, played by Chandini Chowdary, a microbiologist with a similar mission. Their intertwined destinies lead them through the breathtaking landscapes of the Himalayas, seamlessly blending the southern Devadasi tradition with the rugged northern terrains, offering viewers a glimpse into the lesser-known facets of Indian culture.

Director Vidhyadhar, thrilled about the film’s digital release, expressed, “Creating Gaami was a journey filled with numerous challenges, but seeing the film resonate so strongly with audiences makes every hurdle worth it. It took us more than five years of hard work and dedication to bring this vision to life, and I couldn’t be happier to now share it with audiences worldwide through its digital premiere in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada.”

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 India, shared his excitement, stating, “After the success of Hanu-Man, we are thrilled to present another theatrical blockbuster, Gaami, to our audience across Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada regions. Our commitment to putting customers first has driven us to ensure that audiences have access to the finest cinematic experiences from the comfort of their homes. Gaami was loved and appreciated during its theatrical run, and we are confident that its digital premiere will captivate our subscribers.”

With its captivating storyline and stellar performances, ‘Gaami’ promises to be a visual spectacle not to be missed, offering audiences a unique cinematic experience right in their living rooms. Mark your calendars for April 12th as ‘Gaami’ takes you on an unforgettable journey into the realms of mystery and adventure.