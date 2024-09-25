Kendall Jenner paints Paris Fashion Week red

The fashion world is abuzz following Kendall Jenner made appearance at Paris Fashion Week, where she turned heads on the runway during the Le Defile L’Oreal Paris – Walk Your Worth Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show.

The supermodel made her presence known with an eye-catching crimson gown that left the audience in awe.

Jenner’s stunning outfit featured a floor-length design with an asymmetric mock neck, accentuated by a bold cutout that revealed a glimpse of her arm and midsection.

Beneath the corset, a sheer overlay introduced a hint of allure, while the elegantly draped skirt flowed gracefully behind her with each step.

To complement her fiery ensemble, Kendall Jenner chose red strappy sandals and sported a vibrant cherry-red lip, creating a cohesive and striking look. Adding to the drama of the moment was her new blonde hairstyle, which she debuted earlier this month. The lighter locks provided a beautiful contrast to the rich red of her gown, enhancing her overall appearance.

The excitement didn’t end on the runway. Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner, expressed her pride on social media, posting, “You were breathtaking Kenny, and everyone looked absolutely beautiful!”

Sister Khloe Kardashian echoed the sentiment, commenting, “Damn, she really is so so so breathtaking.”