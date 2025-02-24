Logo

# Hollywood

The 31st SAG Awards: Full list of winners

The glistening and studded event of the 31st SAG Awards wrapped up on Sunday evening. Find the complete list of winners here.

Statesman Web | February 24, 2025 2:11 pm

The 31st SAG Awards: Full list of winners

The glistening and studded event of the 31st SAG Awards wrapped up on Sunday evening. The night celebrated the best of cinematic and television talent of the year. Kristen Bell hosted the glamourous night honouring the front-running talents.  She was also nominated for best performance by a female actor in a comedy series for ‘Nobody Wants This.’

In the cinema category, the theological Vatican drama ‘Conclave’ won the Best Performance by a Cast award. Timothée Chalamet took home the Best Actor award for his commendable performance in legendary singer Bob Dylan’s biopic. Demi Moore clinched the Best Actress win for her gripping performance in the body horror film, ‘The Substance.’ Meanwhile, Kieran Culkin won the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Film for ‘A Real Pain.’ On the other hand, Zoe Saldaña won the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award for ‘Emilia Pérez.’

Meanwhile, the television category also saw some expected wins. Period drama ‘Shogun’ clinched three awards, including Best Drama Series. Additionally, Anna Sawai won Best Actress in a Drama Series, while Hiroyuki Sanada took home the Best Actor in a Drama Series win.

Coming up next, ‘Only Murders in the Building’ won the award for Best Comedy Series. Moreover, Martin Short won the Best Actor in a Comedy Series award for his role on the show. Meanwhile, Jean Smart took home the Best Actress in a Comedy Series award for ‘Hacks.’

Jessica Gunning won Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series for ‘Baby Reindeer.’ Meanwhile, Colin Farrell was awarded the Best Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series award for ‘The Penguin.’

The complete list of winners of the SAG Awards is as follows:

The film winners

Best ensemble cast

  • A Complete Unknown
  • Anora
  • WINNER: Conclave
  • Emilia Perez
  • Wicked

Best actor

  • Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
  • WINNER: Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
  • Daniel Craig, Queer
  • Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
  • Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Best actress

  • Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
  • Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
  • Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez
  • Mikey Madison, Anora
  • WINNER: Demi Moore, The Substance

Best supporting actor

  • Jonathan Bailey, Wicked
  • Yura Borisov, Anora
  • WINNER: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
  • Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
  • Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best supporting actress

  • Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
  • Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
  • Ariana Grande, Wicked
  • WINNER: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Perez

Best action performance by a stunt ensemble

  • Deadpool & Wolverine
  • Dune: Part Two
  • WINNER: The Fall Guy
  • Gladiator II
  • Wicked

The TV winners

Best drama series ensemble

  • Bridgerton
  • The Day of the Jackal
  • The Diplomat
  • WINNER: Shogun
  • Slow Horses

Best actress – drama

  • Kathy Bates, Matlock
  • Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton
  • Allison Janney, The Diplomat
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat
  • WINNER: Anna Sawai, Shogun

Best actor – drama

  • Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
  • Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
  • Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
  • WINNER: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Best comedy series ensemble

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • WINNER: Only Murders in the Building
  • Shrinking

Best actor – comedy

  • Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
  • Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
  • Harrison Ford, Shrinking
  • WINNER: Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best actress – comedy

  • Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Best actor – limited series

  • Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • WINNER: Colin Farrell, The Penguin
  • Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
  • Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
  • Andrew Scott, Ripley

Best actress – limited series

  • Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall
  • Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
  • Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
  • Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
  • WINNER: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
  • Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Best action performance by a stunt ensemble (TV)

  • The Boys
  • Fallout
  • House of the Dragon
  • The Penguin
  • WINNER: Shogun

