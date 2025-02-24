The 31st SAG Awards: Full list of winners

The glistening and studded event of the 31st SAG Awards wrapped up on Sunday evening. The night celebrated the best of cinematic and television talent of the year. Kristen Bell hosted the glamourous night honouring the front-running talents. She was also nominated for best performance by a female actor in a comedy series for ‘Nobody Wants This.’

In the cinema category, the theological Vatican drama ‘Conclave’ won the Best Performance by a Cast award. Timothée Chalamet took home the Best Actor award for his commendable performance in legendary singer Bob Dylan’s biopic. Demi Moore clinched the Best Actress win for her gripping performance in the body horror film, ‘The Substance.’ Meanwhile, Kieran Culkin won the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Film for ‘A Real Pain.’ On the other hand, Zoe Saldaña won the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award for ‘Emilia Pérez.’

Meanwhile, the television category also saw some expected wins. Period drama ‘Shogun’ clinched three awards, including Best Drama Series. Additionally, Anna Sawai won Best Actress in a Drama Series, while Hiroyuki Sanada took home the Best Actor in a Drama Series win.

Coming up next, ‘Only Murders in the Building’ won the award for Best Comedy Series. Moreover, Martin Short won the Best Actor in a Comedy Series award for his role on the show. Meanwhile, Jean Smart took home the Best Actress in a Comedy Series award for ‘Hacks.’

Jessica Gunning won Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series for ‘Baby Reindeer.’ Meanwhile, Colin Farrell was awarded the Best Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series award for ‘The Penguin.’

The complete list of winners of the SAG Awards is as follows:

The film winners

Best ensemble cast

A Complete Unknown

Anora

WINNER: Conclave

Emilia Perez

Wicked

Best actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

WINNER: Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Best actress

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez

Mikey Madison, Anora

WINNER: Demi Moore, The Substance

Best supporting actor

Jonathan Bailey, Wicked

Yura Borisov, Anora

WINNER: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best supporting actress

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

Ariana Grande, Wicked

WINNER: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Perez

Best action performance by a stunt ensemble

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

WINNER: The Fall Guy

Gladiator II

Wicked

The TV winners

Best drama series ensemble

Bridgerton

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

WINNER: Shogun

Slow Horses

Best actress – drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

WINNER: Anna Sawai, Shogun

Best actor – drama

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

WINNER: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Best comedy series ensemble

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

WINNER: Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Best actor – comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

WINNER: Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best actress – comedy

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Best actor – limited series

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

WINNER: Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Best actress – limited series

Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

WINNER: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Best action performance by a stunt ensemble (TV)

The Boys

Fallout

House of the Dragon

The Penguin

WINNER: Shogun

