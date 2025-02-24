The 31st SAG Awards: Full list of winners

‘Wicked’ and ‘Conclave’ dominate at 2025 BFDG awards
The glistening and studded event of the 31st SAG Awards wrapped up on Sunday evening. The night celebrated the best of cinematic and television talent of the year. Kristen Bell hosted the glamourous night honouring the front-running talents. She was also nominated for best performance by a female actor in a comedy series for ‘Nobody Wants This.’
In the cinema category, the theological Vatican drama ‘Conclave’ won the Best Performance by a Cast award. Timothée Chalamet took home the Best Actor award for his commendable performance in legendary singer Bob Dylan’s biopic. Demi Moore clinched the Best Actress win for her gripping performance in the body horror film, ‘The Substance.’ Meanwhile, Kieran Culkin won the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Film for ‘A Real Pain.’ On the other hand, Zoe Saldaña won the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award for ‘Emilia Pérez.’
Meanwhile, the television category also saw some expected wins. Period drama ‘Shogun’ clinched three awards, including Best Drama Series. Additionally, Anna Sawai won Best Actress in a Drama Series, while Hiroyuki Sanada took home the Best Actor in a Drama Series win.
Coming up next, ‘Only Murders in the Building’ won the award for Best Comedy Series. Moreover, Martin Short won the Best Actor in a Comedy Series award for his role on the show. Meanwhile, Jean Smart took home the Best Actress in a Comedy Series award for ‘Hacks.’
Jessica Gunning won Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series for ‘Baby Reindeer.’ Meanwhile, Colin Farrell was awarded the Best Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series award for ‘The Penguin.’
