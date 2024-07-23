Emily in Paris Season 4 trailer unveils intense drama and romance ahead

Netflix has unveiled the long-awaited trailer for the fourth season of its beloved series ‘Emily in Paris’, promising fans a whirlwind of drama and romance. The announcement, made via Instagram, has set the stage for Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, to navigate yet another chapter of love and intrigue in the city of lights.

The new season picks up after the bombshell events of the previous installment, where Emily found herself entangled in a complex love triangle involving Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). With Gabriel set to become a father with his ex Camille (Camille Razat), and Alfie grappling with insecurities about Emily and Gabriel’s undeniable connection, the stakes are higher than ever.

The trailer hints at a roller-coaster ride ahead for Emily, as she strives to balance her personal life with her professional ambitions in the culinary world. Season four will be split into two parts, with the first installment premiering on August 15 and the second following on September 12, each comprising five episodes.

Executive producer Darren Star promises a season filled with emotional turmoil and intense personal conflicts, as Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry continues to sizzle amidst the challenges they face. The storyline unfolds against the backdrop of their shared pursuit of a coveted Michelin star, complicated by secrets that threaten to unravel everything they’ve worked for.

Joining Lily Collins in the ensemble cast are Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Ashley Park as Mindy Chen, Camille Razat reprising her role as Camille, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, and William Abadie as Antoine Lambert.

Fans can expect ‘Emily in Paris’ season four to deliver its signature blend of Parisian charm, fashionable escapades, and heartfelt moments, all while diving deeper into Emily’s journey of self-discovery and romance in the City of Love. With anticipation building, viewers worldwide are eagerly awaiting to see how Emily’s story unfolds in the upcoming season.