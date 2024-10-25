If ‘Emily in Paris’ went Bollywood: Our top casting picks

Imagine the glamour of Bollywood mixed with the irresistible charm of Emily in Paris, the popular American rom-com series. With its lively storytelling, striking fashion, and cultural quirks, it’s a show that would find a perfect fit in India.

If Bollywood took on this series, here’s our dream cast for each iconic character, blending the Parisian spirit with a Bollywood twist.

Alaya F as Emily:

Alaya F would be the ideal choice to embody Emily’s spirited journey as she balances work, friendships, and love in a new city. Known for her fresh screen presence and effortless charisma, Alaya has shown she can be both relatable and aspirational – a quality that defines Emily’s character.

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan as Gabriel:

Gabriel, the ever-charming chef who becomes Emily’s love interest, would come to life with Hrithik Roshan’s remarkable screen presence. Hrithik’s suave charisma and undeniable chemistry with his co-stars would bring a new layer to Gabriel’s character. Known for his versatility, Hrithik would perfectly capture the quiet, complex allure of Gabriel.

Kiara Advani as Camille:

Camille, the elegant and supportive friend who shares a complicated dynamic with Emily, could be Kiara Advani. Known for her sophisticated style and nuanced acting, Kiara would bring Camille’s grace and warmth to life, while also capturing her vulnerability and complex feelings toward Emily’s involvement with Gabriel.

Prajakta Kohli as Mindy:

As Emily’s fun-loving best friend, Mindy brings humor and joy to her life, and Prajakta Kohli would bring this character alive in a refreshing way. A YouTube sensation with a natural comedic edge, Prajakta could portray Mindy’s vivacious personality effortlessly. With her sharp humor and relatability, she’d be the ideal friend who adds fun and heart to Emily’s life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily In Paris (@emilyinparis)

Kareena Kapoor as Sylvie:

In the role of Sylvie, Emily’s formidable boss, Kareena Kapoor would embody the sophisticated yet intimidating presence required. Kareena’s well-established ability to play strong female characters makes her a great fit for Sylvie’s no-nonsense personality. She could convey both the commanding authority and hidden depth of the character with finesse.

Vicky Kaushal as Alfie:

Alfie, a charming yet grounded British banker who enters Emily’s life, would be perfect for Vicky Kaushal. Vicky’s charisma and ability to play romantic roles would bring warmth and relatability to the character, while his natural chemistry with Alaya F could make the on-screen relationship between Alfie and Emily feel authentic and engaging.

Jim Sarbh as Luc:

Luc’s eccentric personality would be brilliantly portrayed by Jim Sarbh, known for bringing a unique twist to every character. His affinity for portraying quirky roles would highlight Luc’s artistic side, capturing his free spirit in a way that adds an extra layer of humor.

Ishaan Khatter as Julien:

Julien, the lively co-worker who shares a competitive yet supportive relationship with Emily, would be portrayed wonderfully by Ishaan Khatter. Ishaan’s exuberance and energy would match Julien’s ambitious nature.

Saif Ali Khan as Antoine:

For the role of Antoine, the suave fragrance company owner, Saif Ali Khan would be an ideal fit. Saif’s established charm and sophistication align well with Antoine’s refined personality, creating a compelling mentor figure for Emily. Saif could portray the layers of ambition, attraction, and complexity that Antoine brings to the series.

With these Bollywood stars filling each role of ‘Emily in Paris’, an Indian Emily in Paris would add a fresh cultural flavor while keeping the original charm.