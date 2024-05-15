Ed Sheeran wows fans with desi avatar on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

Ed Sheeran brought a taste of India to “The Great Indian Kapil Show” as he surprised fans with his fluent Hindi and a Desi twist to his famous hit “Shape Of You.” In a recent promo released by Netflix, the British singer was seen not only crooning in Hindi but also channeling Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan by striking his signature pose and delivering the iconic dialogue from “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.”

The episode, which promises a blend of laughter and music, features Ed Sheeran alongside popular comedians Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Archana Puran Singh. Together, they create magic on stage, with Ed even singing a Desi-inspired song incorporating Indian delicacies like ‘paneer pakoda,’ ‘barfi,’ and ‘cake.’

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Amidst the fun banter, Kapil Sharma, the host, delves into Ed’s discography, highlighting his albums titled “plus,” “subtract,” “divide,” “multiply,” and “equals.” Ed explains the unique concept behind each album, revealing his intention to create a diverse musical journey since his teenage years.

Ed shot the episode during his tour stop in Mumbai, where he mesmerized fans with his live performance at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in April. Joining him on stage was Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh, adding an extra layer of excitement to the concert atmosphere. The duo even collaborated on a Punjabi rendition of Ed’s hit track “Lover.”

During his visit to India, Ed Sheeran also had the opportunity to mingle with Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Farah Khan, and Ayushmann Khurrana, further solidifying his connection with the Indian entertainment industry.

Ed Sheeran’s appearance on “The Great Indian Kapil Show” promises an unforgettable blend of music, humor, and cultural exchange, showcasing the universal appeal of his talent and his willingness to embrace different cultures.