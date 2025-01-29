Did Abhishek Banerjee really write ‘Paatal Lok 2’? Actor clears the air!

Actor Abhishek Banerjee recently found himself in an unexpected situation, as he mistakenly received credit as the writer of ‘Paatal Lok 2’, a role he didn’t play.

The confusion arose due to a mix-up with his name—he shares it with a talented writer and close friend, also named Abhishek Banerjee. As a result, people wrongly linked the actor to the writing of several episodes in the highly anticipated second season of the crime thriller series.

Advertisement

The actor, known for his powerful performances in both films and TV series, responded to the misunderstanding with a mix of humor and frustration.

Advertisement

Reflecting on their early days of struggling in the industry, he jokingly recalled telling his friend, “You should really think about changing your name. The day I become famous, people will think I’ve written all your stuff.” Ironically, that moment seems to have come true.

With his characteristic wit, the actor quipped, “If I ever wrote something, it’d probably get rejection faster than my first audition.”

He was quick to clarify that while he may be an actor, it’s his friend, the writer Abhishek Banerjee, who deserves full credit for the brilliant storytelling in ‘Paatal Lok 2’. “Trust me, if something’s well-written, it’s definitely him,” the actor said, urging people not to confuse the two.

In a lighthearted but firm statement, the actor emphasized, “There are two Abhishek Banerjees in Bollywood—one writes, the other acts. Let’s not confuse the two. And please, give the writer Abhishek his due credit. He has earned it!”

Meanwhile, ‘Paatal Lok 2’ continues to captivate audiences with its intense crime drama, set against the gritty backdrop of Nagaland. The season follows the determined Hathi Ram Chaudhary, played by Jaideep Ahlawat, as he teams up with Imran Ansari (Ishwak Singh) to investigate the mysterious disappearance of a migrant worker tied to a dangerous drug syndicate.

As the investigation unfolds, Hathi Ram uncovers a labyrinth of secrets, battling corruption, powerful enemies, and his own inner demons.

The second season, which also stars Gul Panag, Tillotama Shome, and Nagesh Kukunoor, dropped on Prime Video on January 17, delivering another gripping chapter in the thrilling saga.