‘Dexter: Original Sin’ teaser trailer OUT; To release on THIS date

Fans of the iconic TV show ‘Dexter’ are in for a treat as the much-anticipated prequel, ‘Dexter: Original Sin’, is set to premiere on December 13, according to Deadline. The series promises a deep dive into the early days of Dexter Morgan, a character that captivated audiences for years with his dark, complex personality.

Michael C. Hall, who originally portrayed Dexter, will be back—though not as the young Dexter himself. Instead, he lends his voice to narrate the inner thoughts of the emerging serial killer, offering fans a fresh perspective on Dexter’s twisted psyche. Hall shared a chilling line from the series: “I’m a killer, but I wasn’t born this way; I was made,” hinting at the darker tone to come.

Set in 1991 Miami, the 10-episode series follows Dexter, played by Patrick Gibson, as he evolves from a seemingly average student into a killer with a moral code. As his violent urges surface, Dexter’s father, Harry, portrayed by Christian Slater, steps in to help him navigate his new, deadly impulses. Together, they create the infamous “Code” that Dexter will later use to justify his murders by targeting those he believes deserve it. At the same time, Dexter is also starting an internship at the Miami Metro Police Department, making his double life all the more dangerous.

The teaser trailer, already creating buzz, is a nostalgic nod to the 1990s. It captures the era’s vibrant music, quirky fashion, and retro furnishings. Even Patrick Dempsey, who joins the cast as Captain Aaron Spencer, sports an impressive moustache that embodies the era’s style.

In addition to Dempsey, Dexter: Original Sin’ features a strong ensemble cast, including Molly Brown as Debra Morgan, Christina Milian as Maria LaGuerta, and Sarah Michelle Gellar as guest star Tanya Martin. Fans can also expect to see familiar faces like James Martinez as Angel Batista and Alex Shimizu as Vince Masuka.

Produced by Clyde Phillips, along with Michael C. Hall and others, the show comes from Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Paramount Global Content Distribution will distribute it globally.

Mark your calendars for December 13—Dexter’s origin story is about to unfold.