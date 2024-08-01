The game begins! Squid Game announces release date for season 2, confirms season 3

Netflix’s blockbuster survival K-drama ‘Squid Game’, which captivated viewers around the world, is all set for its second season. The creators have announced the release date with an intriguing teaser where players are seen running on a racetrack—not for a medal, but for survival. The teaser, featuring an Olympic touch, reveals that the second installment of Hwang Dong-hyuk’s brainchild will be released on December 26. ‘Squid Game’ will conclude with its third and final season in 2025. Released in September 2021, ‘Squid Game’ quickly became a global phenomenon, becoming Netflix’s most-watched series in 94 countries, surpassing the period drama ‘Bridgerton’.

Catch Squid Game Season 2 teaser here:

‘Squid Game’ centers on a deadly, life-altering game that forces citizens to gamble with their lives. In return, they may win a substantial cash prize that could change their lives or face dire consequences. The game features 456 players who share one thing in common—they are all in deep financial trouble. The players wear iconic green tracksuits and are under constant surveillance by masked guards in pink jumpsuits. The games are overseen by the Front Man, who wears a black mask and black uniform. The players soon discover that losing a game means death, with each death contributing 100 million Won to the potential 45.6 billion Won grand prize, setting a life-threatening game in motion.

For the second season, the official synopsis reveals that three years after winning ‘Squid Game’, Player No. 456 remains determined to find those behind the game and put an end to their vicious scheme. Using the substantial fortune he earned, he will fund his search. Gi-hun, the player, will start his pursuit with the most obvious lead: looking for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. However, when his efforts finally yield results, the journey to take down the organization proves to be even deadlier than he imagined. “To end the game, he needs to re-enter it.”

Advertisement

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director, writer, and executive producer of the hit show, penned an emotional note reflecting on the anticipated success of the first installment. Energizing fans, he teased the upcoming season and the showdown that will follow. Ending the note on a positive note, he wrote, “I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new ‘Squid Game’ grow and bear fruit through the end of this story. We’ll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride. I hope you’re excited for what’s to come. Thank you, always, and see you soon, everyone.”

See the announcement here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

Season 1 of the hit show garnered several accolades, including 3 Golden Globe Awards and 14 Primetime Emmy Awards, including the award for Outstanding Drama Series, making it the first non-English-language work to be nominated in this category. Several stars of the show became the first Korean actors to win Golden Globe awards and the first Asian stars to win Primetime Emmy prizes in their respective categories.

For the upcoming season, Emmy-winning director Hwang Dong-hyuk is returning to helm the series, with actors Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo reprising their roles from the first season. The show will also feature an impressive list of new cast members, including Yim Si-wan, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Yang Dong-geun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, and Won Ji-an.

Following the massive success of the first installment, viewers around the globe are eagerly anticipating the new deadly adventures that lie ahead.