‘Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare’ season 3 coming soon!

Get ready to laugh out loud because everyone’s favorite ‘Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare’ is making a grand comeback with its third season! Directed by Gaganjeet Singh and penned by Zakir Khan & Gopal Datt, the much-anticipated Season 3 is all set to hit our screens soon.

Excitement peaked on Monday as the makers dropped the trailer for the upcoming season, giving fans a sneak peek into what’s in store.

Zakir Khan, the comedic genius behind the show who also portrays the lovable character Ronny, expressed his delight, saying, “Bringing back ‘Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare’ for a third season feels like coming home. The overwhelming love and support from our fans have been incredibly touching. Their enthusiasm fuels our creativity, and it’s a privilege to entertain and connect with them through our storytelling. With each season, we’ve seen Ronny grow, evolve, and tackle new challenges fearlessly. Season 3 promises an adventurous rollercoaster of emotions, packed with unexpected twists and turns that will keep viewers hooked.”

Advertisement

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content at Amazon miniTV, shared his excitement, stating, “Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare has struck a chord with audiences, blending humor, drama, and satire seamlessly. This season pushes the boundaries of comedy and storytelling even further, offering an immersive experience in each episode. We’re confident that audiences will shower Ronnie bhaiyya, played by Zakir Khan, with immense love.”

The stellar cast includes Abhimanyu Singh, Amruta Khanvilkar, Alka Amin, Kumar Varun, Vyom Sharma, and Venus Singh, each playing pivotal roles in the series. Mark your calendars because ‘Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare’ Season 3 is set to premiere on April 25, 2024, exclusively on Amazon miniTV. Get ready for a laughter-filled ride!