Konkona and Manoj dive into Hindi dialects with Zakir Khan

In a light-hearted and candid interview with stand-up comedian Zakir Khan, Bollywood actors Konkona Sen Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee, recently discussed the intricate variations of the Hindi language across different regions of India. The conversation unfolded while the trio was promoting their latest Netflix series, ‘Killer Soup.’

The interview kicked off with Zakir playfully quizzing Konkona on the correct pronunciation of her name. Responding with a grin, she humorously stated, “It’s like Hong Kong-Kona, King Kong-Kona. Similarly, Kong-Kona.” Zakir, quick with his wit, chimed in, “Queen Kong-Kona,” eliciting laughter from all present.

Watch the video here:

The conversation then delved into the linguistic diversity of Hindi. Zakir highlighted the distinct pronunciations of certain words, using himself and the acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee as examples. “We don’t say ‘paise,'” remarked Zakir, “We say ‘pese.'” Manoj Bajpayee added, “We don’t say ‘sharaab,’ we say ‘sarab.'”

Advertisement

Bajpayee went on to share a humorous incident from his early days when he migrated from Bihar to Delhi. Recalling his stint with the Hindu College Dramatic Society, he revealed an amusing experience. Assigned the lead role, his character delivered the line, “Sarab is such an interesting thing.” The unexpected pronunciation led to a moment of shock for the directors, resulting in Bajpayee being replaced and advised to refine his language skills.

Konkona Sen Sharma joined the conversation, recounting her experience learning Bundelkhandi Hindi for her role in ‘Omkara,’ set in western Uttar Pradesh. The actress expressed the challenges of adapting to yet another variant of Hindi, showcasing the linguistic richness present within the country.

Also Read: ‘Killer Soup’ trailer unleashes mysteries and mayhem