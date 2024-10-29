Celebrate Diwali with wishes from your favorite Disney+ Hotstar stars

Diwali is here, and the atmosphere is full of excitement, love, and the spirit of togetherness. This year, Disney+ Hotstar invites viewers to embrace the essence of this beautiful Diwali through heartfelt messages from some of their beloved stars.

With stories that inspire and uplift, the platform aims to bring families closer, offering a chance to bask in the warmth of shared experiences during this special time.

India’s vibrant streets are abuzz with anticipation as families prepare to light their homes and hearts. The festive season is not only a time for celebration but also a moment to reflect on the values of gratitude, hope, and unity. Disney+ Hotstar is ready to amplify this Diwali spirit by showcasing shows that resonate deeply with the themes of love and resilience.

Sachin Pilgaonkar

Known for his role as Jagdish Gurav in ‘City of Dreams’, Sachin Pilgaonkar shared his thoughts on the significance of the festival. “Diwali is about reliving moments of joy and treasuring the people who make our lives meaningful,” he remarked. He explained how ‘City of Dreams’ encapsulates the essence of dreams, ambition, and resilience—qualities that echo the festival’s spirit. “May you find happiness in cherished moments with those you love. Wishing you a Diwali filled with warmth, joy, and unforgettable memories!”

Bhuvan Bam

Bhuvan Bam, who plays Vasya in ‘Taaza Khabar’, emphasized the theme of renewal that resonates with Diwali. “In ‘Taaza Khabar’, we explore dreams, surprises, and second chances—much like the promises that Diwali brings,” he said. As families light up their homes, he encouraged everyone to embrace new beginnings. “Let’s celebrate the beauty of life’s unpredictability and toast to all that awaits. Wishing you and your loved ones a Diwali filled with endless light and laughter!”

Sharad Kelkar

Sharad Kelkar, the voice behind Ravan in ‘The Legend of Hanuman’ Season 5, reflected on the festival’s deeper meanings. “Diwali reminds us that goodness ultimately prevails over evil,” he noted, sharing his experience of giving voice to a complex character. “Celebrating Diwali is all about spending quality time with family and friends, enjoying homemade delicacies, and gathering for prayers. This year, we are filled with gratitude for the good in our lives and hopeful for the future.” He concluded with a warm wish for everyone.

Gurmeet Choudhary

Gurmeet Choudhary, portraying Karan Saxena in ‘Commander Karan Saxena’, expressed a personal connection to the festival through his background. “With my fauji roots, values of patriotism and discipline guide my life,” he shared. For him, the essence of bravery and duty takes center stage in his character’s journey on Disney+ Hotstar.

“This year, Diwali feels even more special, reminding us of the strength we find in one another. May this Diwali bring you pride, joy, and resilience,” he wished, hoping everyone experiences a celebration as bright and inspiring as the story of ‘Commander Karan Saxena’.