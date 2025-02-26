Dil Dosti aur Dogs: Viral Shah brings tale of love and companionship

National Award-winning filmmaker Viral Shah is all ready to bring a heartwarming tale to audiences with his latest film, ‘Dil Dosti Aur Dogs’.

Featuring veteran actress Neena Gupta and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles, the film is a celebration of the profound connection between humans and their four-legged companions.

Streaming exclusively on Jio Hotstar from February 28, the film unfolds against the breathtaking backdrop of Goa, adding to its emotional depth and visual appeal.

More than just a pet-centric story, ‘Dil Dosti Aur Dogs’ explores themes of companionship, healing, and rediscovery through the lens of its central characters.

Neena Gupta, who plays Bethany Lawrence, described her character as a woman who has distanced herself from her passions and the world, only to find hope and purpose through an unexpected companion.

Reflecting on her experience, she shared, “This role was deeply personal. It’s about second chances and finding joy in unexpected places. Viral Shah is a director who gives you creative freedom while guiding you with clarity. The entire team felt like family.”

Sharad Kelkar, who stars alongside his real-life wife, Keerti Kelkar, spoke about how the film’s emotional depth resonated with him. “Working with Keerti was special, but what truly stayed with me was my bond with my on-screen daughter. It made me appreciate my own relationship with my daughter even more. And of course, working with dogs on set was pure joy—they have a way of filling every moment with love and warmth.”

The ensemble cast also includes Masumeh Makhija, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Tinu Anand, Ehan Bhat, and Tridha Chaudhary, each adding their own charm to the story.

Known for his critically acclaimed Gujarati film ‘Kutch Express’, which won him a National Award, Viral Shah brings his signature emotional depth and storytelling finesse to ‘Dil Dosti Aur Dogs’.

So, mark your calendars for February 28!