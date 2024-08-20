‘Call Me Bae’ unveils fresh character posters; check here

Anticipation is building for the upcoming comedy series “Call Me Bae,” with new character posters now lighting up social media. On August 18, Prime Video gave fans a taste of what’s to come by revealing these fresh visuals, just days before the trailer’s big reveal.

The latest batch of posters showcases the eclectic cast of this highly awaited series. Vir Das takes center stage in one of the posters, portraying Satyajit. His character promises to be a highlight of the show, blending humor and charm.

In another poster, Varun Sood is featured as Prince. The image shows him in a gym setting, proudly flaunting his toned physique alongside Ananya Panday, who is making her OTT debut in the series. The dynamic between the two characters is sure to be a key element of the show’s appeal.

The posters also offer a glimpse of Ananya Panday in a tender moment with Vihaan Samat, who plays Agastya. Their on-screen chemistry is ready to be a focal point of the series, adding a touch of romance and warmth.

Gurfateh Singh Pirzada makes an appearance as Neel, another intriguing character who adds to the diverse ensemble cast. His role promises to bring depth and complexity to the narrative.

The final set of posters introduces Niharika Lyra Dutt and Muskaan Jaaferi as Saira and Tammarrah, respectively. These new additions to the cast hint at a variety of storylines and interactions that will unfold in the series.

The Instagram post unveiling these posters had an exciting caption. “The place where this stellar cast assembles is called DRAMA! You can’t miss this. Trailer out tomorrow!” This tease has certainly ramped up excitement for the trailer, which is set to drop on August 20.

“Call Me Bae,” produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and featuring the expertise of Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as Executive Producers, is directorial of Collin D’Cunha. The series boasts a script from Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair, promising a well-crafted narrative filled with humor and drama.

Mark your calendars for September 6, as “Call Me Bae” is ready to make its debut on Prime Video. With its star-studded cast and intriguing premise, this series is shaping up to be a must-watch. Keep an eye out for the trailer and get ready for a new favorite in the world of streaming comedy.