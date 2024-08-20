Amit Sial talks about his role in family drama ‘Tikdam’

Amit Sial is stepping into a new and emotionally charged role in the much-anticipated family drama, ‘Tikdam’. The actor, widely recognized for his compelling performances in shows like ‘Maharani’, ‘Jamtara’, ‘Kathmandu Connection’, and ‘Qala’, shared his excitement about his latest project and what drew him to the script.

‘Tikdam’ follows the story of a man, played by Sial, who faces the difficult decision of leaving his small hometown for the bustling life of a metropolitan city due to a lack of opportunities. This move is met with resistance from his children, who employ every tactic to keep him from departing. The film delves deeply into the emotional struggles and familial tensions that arise from this transition.

In an interview with ANI, Sial discussed what made him accept the role. “I was in a place where I needed something new to challenge me,” he explained. “This project came to me at the perfect time. Every new role brings its own set of challenges, but that’s what makes the work interesting. A well-written script can often make these challenges easier to navigate.”

Sial praised the collaboration process, noting the importance of working with talented directors. “I’m fortunate to work with directors who are not only skilled but also evolve with the project,” he said. “There’s always a process of trial and error, but having directors who are smarter and more intuitive makes the process smoother.”

Joining Sial in ‘Tikdam’ are Arisht Jain, Aarohi Saud, Divyansh Dwivedi, and Nayan Bhatt, each contributing to the film’s rich narrative with their performances. Directed by Vivek Anchalia and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Poonam Shroff, Parth Gajjar, Savio Shenoy, and Shweta Sharma Anchalia, the film is a joint production of Skylark Productions India and Hardik Gajjar Films.

Sial also spoke highly of working with Vivek Anchalia, noting the director’s unique approach. “Vivek has a special quality about him,” Sial observed. “He retains a childlike innocence that shines through in his work. It’s refreshing to work with someone who feels more like a friend or family member than just a director.”

Vivek Anchalia shared his perspective on why he chose Sial for this role. “Amit is one of the finest actors of our time,” Anchalia said. “When casting for a role that requires depth and a wide range of emotions, Amit was the obvious choice. His ability to bring complex characters to life is unparalleled.”

The film’s trailer has recently been released, generating buzz and excitement among fans. ‘Tikdam’ is set to premiere on August 23, exclusively on JioCinema.

As the release date approaches, both Amit Sial and Anchalia are hopeful that the film will resonate with audiences and add a meaningful contribution to the genre of family dramas.