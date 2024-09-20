Call Me Bae season 2: Ananya Panday to return on Prime Video

Prime Video India and Dharmatic Entertainment on Monday announced that Call Me Bae, a popular comedy drama, will get a official season 2. The series, starring Ananya Panday in her OTT debut, has captivated audiences not just within India but around the world, holding top spots for more than 50 countries, including the US, UK, and Australia.

Nikhil Madhok, head of Originals at Prime Video India, expressed his excitement for the season 2, which he said welcomed the support ‘Call Me Bae’ had received. “Witnessing all the love and appreciation for ‘Call Me Bae’ has been truly amazing. We are thrilled to continue Bae’s journey,” he said.

The storyline follows the life of Bella Chowdhary, endearingly referred to as Bae, by Panday, who transforms from being a spoiled heiress to being a determined hustler. Transforming into this strong personality has made many feel connected to her, hence both relatable and inspiring at the same time. The kind of themes involving personal identity, self-discovery, and the pains of modern life that strike have probably brought about huge popularity.

Joining Panday in the series are talented actors Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Mini Mathur. All of them contribute to the vibrant dynamic of the series. The soundtrack has been a favorite as well; songs like ‘Vekh Sohneeya’ and ‘Churaaiyaan’ have sent waves over various social media platforms and have added another layer connecting with audiences.

Producer Karan Johar expressed the show’s success with the term “game-changer”. While he said how grateful he was to receive all the love that the show has received, he cannot wait until the second season to really explore new ideas in developing new characters and further storylines. Similarly, his production partner, Apoorva Mehta felt the same, showing the solid commitment to maintain this well-gathered energy with another season.

‘Call Me Bae’ is the product of Dharmatic Entertainment and is a slate of ensemble stars with Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, and more. Collin D’Cunha directed the series, and Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair wrote it.