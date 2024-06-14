Baby Deol turns heads: Bobby Deol’s role in The Boys Season 4 promo

Bobby Deol, affectionately dubbed Lord Bobby by his fans, has built a reputation as one of Bollywood’s tough guys, thanks to his intense roles in movies like “Ajnabee,” “Naqaab,” and “Humraaz.” Whether playing the villainous Abrar in “Animal” or the charismatic Baba Nirala in “Ashram,” Deol is known for embracing blood, gore, and action-packed sequences. However, his latest appearance may surprise even his most dedicated admirers.

Prime Video India recently released a side-splitting video featuring Deol in a very different light. As anticipation builds for the fourth season of Eric Kripke’s acclaimed superhero series, The Boys, this new clip reveals Bobby Deol transforming into ‘Baby Deol.’ The hilarious footage shows the action star encountering everyday situations where he’s mockingly called a ‘baby,’ offering fans a comical twist they never expected.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

The video cleverly plays on Deol’s rugged, rebellious image, juxtaposing it with scenes that depict him overwhelmed by the extreme, chaotic universe of The Boys. Despite his storied career filled with intense fistfights and high-octane action scenes, it appears even Bobby Deol finds the dark and twisted world of The Boys a bit too much to handle. His reactions in the video, from covering his eyes to looking genuinely alarmed, are a testament to the show’s boundary-pushing content.

The Boys, which has garnered a dedicated following and critical acclaim, is based on the best-selling comic series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. Ennis and Robertson also serve as executive producers alongside showrunner Eric Kripke. Produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, the series is set to make a grand return with its fourth season on June 13. The new episodes will be available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, ensuring fans across India can join in on the fun.

The upcoming season promises to escalate the madness even further, with Bobby Deol’s endorsement adding to the excitement. Fans are eager to see how the series will continue to push the envelope, and Deol’s playful promotion has only heightened the anticipation.

So, if you’re a fan of Bobby Deol or The Boys, make sure to catch this hilarious video and prepare for a wild ride with the new season. As Deol himself has shown, even the toughest heroes can have a soft, or in this case, a baby side!