Delbar Arya: From Punjabi success to Bollywood dreams

Delbar Arya, known for her stellar performances in Punjabi cinema, is now eyeing a Bollywood breakthrough. With hits like “PR, Tu Hovein Main Hovan” and standout music videos including “Kaabil,” “Downtown,” and “Rabba,” Arya has captivated audiences with her versatility and screen presence. Her upcoming film “Damdaa” and collaboration with renowned singer Singga on the music video “Shadow 2” further underscore her rising prominence.

Despite her success, Arya faces challenges breaking into Bollywood. Often pigeonholed as a Punjabi actress, she feels this stereotype limits her opportunities on a larger stage. Arya articulates her struggle, noting, “It’s tough to break into Bollywood when you’re primarily recognized in the Punjabi industry. People assume it’s an easy transition, but it’s not. Each industry demands its nuances, and Bollywood offers a broader canvas to portray diverse characters.”

Expressing her Bollywood aspirations, Delbar Arya shares her admiration for industry stalwarts like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Kartik Aaryan, expressing her hope to collaborate with them. However, she remains grateful to her Punjabi roots, acknowledging, “While Bollywood beckons, I cherish my journey in Punjabi cinema. It’s where I honed my craft and found success.”

Arya’s journey symbolizes perseverance and ambition. As she navigates the complex landscape of Indian cinema, her fans eagerly anticipate her next moves. With her talent and determination, Arya is poised to leave an indelible mark on both Punjabi and Bollywood industries, proving that boundaries are meant to be surpassed, not confining.

