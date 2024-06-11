Anubha Fatehpuria shines in ‘Jamnapaar’ on Amazon Mini TV

Anubha Fatehpuria, a versatile theatre artist and architect, is making waves with her performance in Amazon Mini TV’s series “Jamnapaar.” Known for her impressive roles in “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Ulja Jiya,” “Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi,” “Sumo Didi,” “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,” “Lost,” “Hustlers,” and “Mai,” Fatehpuria now shines as Pushpa Bansal in this new show.

She shares the screen with talented actors like Ritvik Sahore, Varun Badola, Raghu Ram, Srishti Ganguly Rindani, and Ankita Saigal.

Anubha Fatehpuria describes Pushpa Bansal as a homemaker and devoted mother with no exposure to professional life or higher education. “Her world revolves around her home, which she has meticulously crafted into a sanctuary for her family,” Fatehpuria explains. “Pushpa is soft yet firm when needed. She is nurturing but can be blunt when the situation calls for it.” This intricate blend of qualities makes Pushpa a relatable and compelling character.

The complexity of Pushpa’s character drew Fatehpuria to the role. She highlights the rich details embedded in the script, such as Pushpa’s relentless work and unnoticed physical ailments. “Pushpa navigates the delicate balance between her husband and children, often making tough choices,” Fatehpuria says. “Her emotional range is vast, shifting from one extreme to another in seconds.”

Portraying Pushpa came with its challenges. “It’s a thrill to explore such nuances,” Fatehpuria admits. “It’s difficult to bring to life a character often seen as generic and silent. However, it’s important to recognize and celebrate women like Pushpa, who are the backbone of their families.” She dedicated herself to understanding both the script and the subtle cues, drawing inspiration from everyday women who anchor their families with grace and strength.

“Jamnapaar” itself is a compelling coming-of-age story about a young CA aspirant from East Delhi, struggling with an inferiority complex and class divide. Fatehpuria believes the show resonates deeply with audiences. “Everyone will find a piece of themselves in this narrative,” she asserts. “It’s a must-watch for its relatable themes and heartfelt storytelling.”

With “Jamnapaar,” Anubha Fatehpuria continues to demonstrate her ability to infuse characters with depth and authenticity, solidifying her place as a remarkable talent in the industry.