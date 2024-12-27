‘All We Imagine As Light’ is FINALLY coming to OTT!

Payal Kapadia’s critically acclaimed film ‘All We Imagine as Light’ is ready to begin its OTT journey on January 3, 2025, on Disney+ Hotstar.

The film, which recently earned two prestigious nominations at the Golden Globe Awards 2025, is now ready to reach an even wider audience after a successful theatrical run.

Kapadia expressed her excitement about the OTT release, sharing in a press statement, “I am so happy at the love ‘All We Imagine as Light’ has received from all of you. After a successful theatrical run, I am happy that it will now be available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar. I am very excited now to share it with a wider audience.”

The film, an Indo-French co-production, features an ensemble cast including Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam.

The story revolves around two women, Prabha, a nurse dealing with personal struggles, and Anu, her young roommate searching for intimacy. Their journey to a beach town allows them to confront their desires, exploring themes of longing, connection, and self-discovery.

Kusruti, Prabha, and Hridhu Haroon, all talented actors from Kerala, bring their characters to life in this poignant narrative. Earlier this year, the film made waves at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won the prestigious Grand Prix award, marking a historic achievement for Indian cinema.

It was also the first Indian film in 30 years to feature in the main competition section at Cannes, with the last being Shaji N Karun’s ‘Swaham’ in 1994.

In December, Kapadia made history again as the first Indian director to receive a Golden Globe nomination for Best Director. The film itself also received nominatation for Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language, a monumental achievement that has brought Indian cinema into the global spotlight.

Reacting to the nomination, Kapadia said, “I’m deeply honoured by this nomination and grateful to the HFPA for this recognition. This is a celebration of everyone who worked so passionately on the film. To everyone in India, ‘All We Imagine as Light’ is still in theatres—please go watch it and support us!”

For those looking to catch the Golden Globe Awards live, the ceremony will stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India, starting at 6:30 AM IST on January 6, 2025.