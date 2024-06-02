Ali Fazal reveals ‘Mirzapur 3’ has a connection with ‘Panchayat 3’

Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Mirzapur’ is hailed as one of the most popular Indian web series and received rave reviews upon its premiere. The third installment of the series is going to release soon, and fans are brimming with excitement and anticipation. Things took an interesting turn when a fan of the franchise took to X to ask Ali Fazal, who plays the titular character of Guddu in the series, if he should watch ‘Panchayat’ season 3.

The fan tweeted, “Panchaayat nahi dekhunga toh chalega kya (Is it okay if I skip Panchayat 3)? Waiting for Mirzapur actually @alifazal9.” To this, the fan’s beloved Guddu bhaiya replied that ‘Panchayat’ season 3 has a hidden clue to the upcoming installment of the political thriller.

Watch Panchayat , it has a big hidden clue for MIRZAPUR SEASON 3 #msw3 @PrimeVideoIN https://t.co/CLP9HVdrl9 Advertisement — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) May 30, 2024

Since Fazal’s tweet, fans have been unable to keep calm and are rushing to watch ‘Panchayat 3.’ A user also commented, “Promotion ka tarika thora casual hai (The way of promoting is casual),” keeping up with the trend.

‘Panchayat’ is a satirical drama that revolves in the rural space of Phulera, featuring an amalgamation of humor, politics, and emotions. The third installment of the popular series was recently out on Amazon Prime on 28th May, and fans can tune in to watch the fate of the town’s Sachiv post the cliffhanger ending of season 2.

One of the platform’s anticipated dramas has finally been out, and fans are now waiting in anticipation for the third season of Pankaj Tripathi’s ‘Mirzapur.’ The second season concluded with a dramatic climax, with Debyendu’s character Munna Tripathi succumbing to his death at the hands of Guddu. Fans are speculating that Kaleen Bhaiya’s (Pankaj Tripathi) heir Munna will not exit the series easily and there is more to his fate. The finale of the second season also witnessed Kaleen Bhaiya forming an alliance with Sharad.

With season 3, a power grab is ready to ensue between Guddu, Kaleen Bhaiya, Golu, Beena, and Shatrughan. The anticipated series will feature a web of backstabbing, power tussles, ploys, and alliances as familial tensions peak.

The series will see Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Harshita Gaur, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Manurishi Chadha, and Isha Talwar reprising their roles alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal.