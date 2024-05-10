Ali Fazal praises wife Richa Chadha’s performance in ‘Heeramandi’

Richa Chadha’s stellar portrayal of Lajjo in the recently released series ‘Heeramandi’ has garnered applause from none other than her husband, Ali Fazal. The power couple of Bollywood, known for their acting prowess and affection for each other, continues to charm fans both on and off-screen.

Taking to his Instagram, Ali Fazal poured his heart out in a heartfelt post dedicated to Richa’s remarkable performance. Sharing cherished moments from their travels, Ali couldn’t contain his pride as he celebrated his wife’s success. “Only a fool would not take Lajjo and fly away!! You are simply the best, and I feel so lucky I get to share my notes with you in person,” he expressed, showering Richa with admiration.

‘Heeramandi’, a gripping tale set against the backdrop of the Indian independence movement in the 1940s, explores the lives of tawaifs in Lahore’s red-light district. The series, which premiered on Netflix on May 1, boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal.

Capturing the attention of audiences worldwide, ‘Heeramandi’ made headlines during the week of April 29 to May 5, 2024. Emerging as the second most-watched non-English show on Netflix globally, it shattered records with a staggering 4.5 million views and 33 million viewership hours in its debut week alone. The series’s popularity soared, earning the title of the most-viewed Indian series within its first week of release.

Trending at number one in 10 countries and securing a spot among the top ten most-watched shows in 43 countries, ‘Heeramandi’ captivated audiences with its riveting narrative and stellar performances. Richa Chadha’s portrayal of Lajjo stood out as a testament to her versatility and talent, earning her accolades from fans and critics alike.

As fans eagerly await more captivating performances from the talented duo of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, ‘Heeramandi’ continues to reign as a shining example of exceptional storytelling and cinematic brilliance.