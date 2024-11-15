Agni teaser: Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu lead a tribute to firefighters

The highly anticipated teaser for Rahul Dholakia’s film ‘Agni’, starring Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu, has dropped ahead of its December 6 release.

The gripping teaser, released by Prime Video on Thursday, opens with the harrowing sight of a building engulfed in flames, quickly followed by firefighters rushing to the scene. The tension is palpable as the brave men and women of the fire brigade face the terrifying task of putting out the fire.

A powerful voiceover sets the tone, declaring: ‘”Ham agni ke upasak hai. Balidano se kab ghabrate hai. Jaan chidak kar apni har jaan bachate hai. Bhula do hame par yaad rakhna jwala mein jo jeete hai wo amar ho jate hai.”‘ (We are worshippers of fire, never afraid of sacrifice. We risk our lives to save others. Forget us if you must, but remember those who live in the flames are immortal.)

The ‘Agni’ teaser not only highlights the intense action sequences but also introduces the core cast. Gandhi plays Vithal, a courageous firefighter, while Divyenndu portrays Samit, Vithal’s brother-in-law and a police officer.

The producers, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, shared their excitement for the project, stating, “We are incredibly proud to present a film that not only celebrates the unwavering courage of firefighters but also highlights the profound collaboration between those who serve and protect our communities. The film goes much beyond action, exploring the bonds and conflicts that emerge when lives are on the line.”

They also praised the director, Rahul Dholakia, for his masterful handling of the narrative and emphasized the powerful performances of the lead actors.

The film features a strong ensemble cast including Saiyami Kher, Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Udit Arora, and Kabir Shah in key roles.