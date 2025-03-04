Goldie Hawn glows in Sabyasachi sparkle at Oscars after-party

While this year’s Oscars didn’t bring home wins for India, the spotlight still found its way to Indian craftsmanship on the global stage. Several international stars chose Indian designers for the prestigious after-party, leaving desi fans delighted. Hollywood veteran Goldie Hawn made heads turn with a stunning Sabyasachi statement necklace at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

The actress paired the intricately designed diamond chain-link necklace, adorned with tourmalines and spinels, with a golden corset dress by Dolce & Gabbana — a blend of vintage glamour and timeless elegance.

Pictures of Goldie Hawn quickly went viral, with fans applauding her elegant choice of Indian jewellery by Sabyasachi.

Adding to the star-studded Sabyasachi lineup was Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria, who dazzled in a red saree paired with the designer’s signature jewellery, showcasing how Indian fashion is making waves on global platforms.

Meanwhile, Thai pop star Lalisa Manoban of BLACKPINK fame chose Indian couture for her Oscars performance. The singer wore a black tonal leotard from Rahul Mishra’s Spring Couture 2025 collection ‘Gaian Genesis,’ featuring intricate embroidery that highlighted Mishra’s nature-inspired designs.

Closer to home, filmmaker Karan Johar turned heads with his bold fashion statement at the Vanity Fair party. Johar opted for an all-black tailored suit by Gaurav Gupta, featuring gold accents that added a luxurious touch to his look. A behind-the-scenes glimpse of his preparation was shared by fashion watchdog Diet Sabya on Instagram, earning praise for his attention to detail.

While the Oscars ceremony crowned Anora with five awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for Sean Baker, the after-party became a celebration of Indian talent on the global fashion map.