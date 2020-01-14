The nominations for Oscars 2020 are out. The Academy Awards declared the nomination list on Monday.
While Todd Phillips’ Joker led the way with 11 Oscar nominations, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Sam Mendes’ 1917 scored 10 nominations each.
On the studio front, Netflix landed 24 nominations while Sony Pictures scored 20.
Here is a complete list of Oscar nominations.
Best Film
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Parasite
Ford v Ferrari
Best Actor
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Best Actress
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Best Director
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Best Supporting Actor
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Best Supporting Actress
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
International feature film
Parasite, South Korea
Pain and Glory, Spain
Honeyland, North Macedonia
Les Misérables, France
Corpus Christi, Poland
Documentary Short Feature
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Documentary Feature
Advocate
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Best Film Editing
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Ford v Ferrari
Parasite
The Irishman
Best Production Design
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Parasite
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
The Irishman
Best Costume Design
Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Jacqueline Durran, Little Women
Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit
Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson, The Irishman
Mark Bridges, Joker
Best Sound Mixing
Ford v Ferrari
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Ad Astra
Joker
1917
Best Sound Editing
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Best Cinematography
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Roger Deakins, 1917
Best Adapted Screenplay
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Best Original Screenplay
Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Best Visual Effects
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
Best Music (Original score)
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Joker
Little Women
Best Music (Original Song)
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4
“Glasgow” from Wild Rose
“Into The Unknown” from Frozen II
“Stand Up” from Harriet
“I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough
Animated Feature Film
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Animated Short Film
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Live-action Short Film
Saria
A Sister
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
The Academy Awards will air on 10 February 2020.