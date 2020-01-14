The nominations for Oscars 2020 are out. The Academy Awards declared the nomination list on Monday.

While Todd Phillips’ Joker led the way with 11 Oscar nominations, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Sam Mendes’ 1917 scored 10 nominations each.

On the studio front, Netflix landed 24 nominations while Sony Pictures scored 20.

Here is a complete list of Oscar nominations.

Best Film

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Parasite

Ford v Ferrari

Best Actor

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best Actress

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Best Director

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actor

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Best Supporting Actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

International feature film

Parasite, South Korea

Pain and Glory, Spain

Honeyland, North Macedonia

Les Misérables, France

Corpus Christi, Poland

Documentary Short Feature

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Documentary Feature

Advocate

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best Film Editing

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Ford v Ferrari

Parasite

The Irishman

Best Production Design

1917

Jojo Rabbit

Parasite

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

The Irishman

Best Costume Design

Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Jacqueline Durran, Little Women

Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit

Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson, The Irishman

Mark Bridges, Joker

Best Sound Mixing

Ford v Ferrari

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Ad Astra

Joker

1917

Best Sound Editing

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Best Cinematography

Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman

Lawrence Sher, Joker

Roger Deakins, 1917

Best Adapted Screenplay

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Best Original Screenplay

Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Best Visual Effects

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

Best Music (Original score)

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Joker

Little Women

Best Music (Original Song)

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4

“Glasgow” from Wild Rose

“Into The Unknown” from Frozen II

“Stand Up” from Harriet

“I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough

Animated Feature Film

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Animated Short Film

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Live-action Short Film

Saria

A Sister

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

The Academy Awards will air on 10 February 2020.