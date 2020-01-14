The nominations for Oscars 2020 are out. The Academy Awards declared the nomination list on Monday.

While Todd Phillips’ Joker led the way with 11 Oscar nominations, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Sam Mendes’ 1917 scored 10 nominations each.

On the studio front, Netflix landed 24 nominations while Sony Pictures scored 20.

Here is a complete list of Oscar nominations.

Best Film

1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Parasite
Ford v Ferrari

Best Actor

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best Actress

Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Best Director

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actor

Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Al Pacino, The Irishman

Best Supporting Actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

International feature film

Parasite, South Korea
Pain and Glory, Spain
Honeyland, North Macedonia
Les Misérables, France
Corpus Christi, Poland

Documentary Short Feature

Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Documentary Feature

Advocate
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland

Best Film Editing

Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Ford v Ferrari
Parasite
The Irishman

Best Production Design

1917
Jojo Rabbit
Parasite
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
The Irishman

Best Costume Design

Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Jacqueline Durran, Little Women
Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit
Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson, The Irishman
Mark Bridges, Joker

Best Sound Mixing

Ford v Ferrari
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Ad Astra
Joker
1917

Best Sound Editing

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Joker

Best Cinematography

Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Roger Deakins, 1917

Best Adapted Screenplay

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Best Original Screenplay

Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Best Visual Effects

The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman

Best Music (Original score)

Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Joker
Little Women

Best Music (Original Song)

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4
“Glasgow” from Wild Rose
“Into The Unknown” from Frozen II
“Stand Up” from Harriet
“I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough

Animated Feature Film

Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body

Animated Short Film

Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love

Live-action Short Film

Saria
A Sister
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window

The Academy Awards will air on 10 February 2020.