One week to go: Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Deva’ to explode on screens Jan 31

The countdown has officially begun for Shahid Kapoor’s much-awaited action thriller ‘Deva’, ready to release on January 31, 2025. Produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, this high-octane film also stars Pooja Hegde and has already created a storm with its thrilling trailer and chart-topping songs. With just one week to go, excitement among fans is at an all-time high.

The makers recently heightened the buzz by sharing an action-packed video of Shahid Kapoor from ‘Deva’ on social media, marking the one week milestone.

The clip has left fans eager to witness the spectacle on the big screen. The teaser video, which can be viewed on Instagram, showcases Shahid in a fierce avatar, giving a glimpse of the intense action that awaits.

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s on-screen pairing has been the talk of the town, with their undeniable chemistry stealing the spotlight.

Shahid’s raw intensity and Pooja’s elegance create a captivating dynamic, especially in the film’s dance sequences.

The choreography, known for its sharp and fluid movements, has already gone viral.

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, ‘Deva’ promises to be a cinematic extravaganza. Known for his storytelling prowess, Andrrews brings a fresh perspective to Bollywood with this explosive action thriller.

Shahid Kapoor’s portrayal of a gritty, intense character adds to the film’s appeal. It definitely makes the film one of the most anticipated releases of the year.