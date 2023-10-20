On ‘Ganapath’ release eve, Tiger, Kriti chill with Salman on ‘Bigg Boss 17’ sets

Ahead of the ‘Ganapath’ theatrical release, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon were on full promotional mode on the sets of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, hosted by Salman Khan.

Tiger and Kriti will feature in a forthcoming celebrity episode of the reality show. Dressed in a stunning blue full-sleeve tee-shirt, blue pants and black sneakers, Tiger looked his rugged best.

Kriti, fresh from her National Award for ‘Mimi’, was seen in a black-and-white striped woollen dress — a striking picture of elegance.

On one of their recent promotional rounds, Tiger and Kriti visited a garba pandal in Ahmedabad, where the crowd broke into cheers, seeing their favourite stars in person.

The buzz around ‘Ganapath’ is getting bigger, as fans eagerly await their favourite ‘Heropanti’ duo, who are back on the big screen together doing some kickass action.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, and also starring Amitabh Bachchan in a lead role, the dystopian thriller is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co. It is slated to be released on Friday.