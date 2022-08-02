Nushrratt Bharuccha set to shoot for ‘Chhorii 2’ from November

Nushrratt Bharuccha has received a lot of love from the audience for Chhorii released last November. Soon after a sequel was officially announced in December 2021. The actress is now supposed to kick-start the shoot of ‘Chhorii 2’ in November.

A source closed to the actress shared, “Nushrratt is super pumped to start to shoot for Chhorii 2. She is looking forward to meeting her co-stars and recreating the world of ‘Chhorii’ with her director, Vishal Furia, and also the new cast that he is looking for.”

“The actress will go on to the film sets in November. She is currently prepping for Chhorii and other upcoming projects. She is in Hyderabad for her film currently which is under wraps, followed by fulfilling other work commitments in Mumbai.”

On the work front, Nushrratt, who was last seen in Janhit Mein Jaari, directed by Jai Basantu Singh, will next be seen in the grand Diwali release Ram Setu, co-starring Akshay Kumar, and Jacqueline Fernandez. She will also be seen in Raj Mehta’s next directorial, Selfiee, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, and Diana Penty.