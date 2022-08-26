Nushrratt Bharuccha jets off to Uzbekistan for the shoot of her next

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently running a tight schedule as she juggles between the shoots of multiple films. The actress took off to Uzbekistan, for the shoot of her next film, which is currently under wraps.

The actress was spotted at the airport in the afternoon, looking her stylish best. She donned upon a mint green co-ord piece. Her tresses were left loose in open.

The details of the shoot are eagerly awaited, and is set to show Nushrratt in a new light altogether. Fans are eagerly excited to watch her new avatar in the film, which is going to be a treat for them.

On the work front, Nushrratt, who was last seen in ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’, directed by Jai Basantu Singh, will next be seen in the grand Diwali release Ram Setu, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez. She will also be seen in Raj Mehta’s next directorial, ‘Selfiee’, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty.