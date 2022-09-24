Nushrratt Bharuccha enjoys stunning sunset in Uzbekistan!

Nushrratt Bharuccha shares a stunning picture of herself as she enjoys the mesmerizing view of the sunset from Uzbekistan, where the actress is currently stationed for the shoot of her upcoming next. The film is currently under wraps.

In a series of pictures, Nushrratt is seen posing amidst the picturesque location of Kagan, Uzbekistan. She donned a red tracksuit, looking her comfortable best. In the caption, she wrote, “Broken but Beautiful

It’s amazing how you can find the most beautiful things in the most broken, dilapidated, barren places even!”

The details of the actress’ upcoming project are highly awaited, for which she has been shooting in Uzbekistan for some time now. With films like Chhorrii, Chhalaang, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Dream Girl to her credit, Nushrratt has never failed to entertain audiences with her acting stints.

Nushrratt will be next seen in ‘Chhorii 2’, the sequel of her critically acclaimed film, ‘Chhorii 2’, ‘Ram Setu’ alongside Akshay Kumar and ‘Selfiee’ alongside Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi.