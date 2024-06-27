NTR Jr fans rally to support family of tragically killed fan Dasari Gopikrishna

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, Dasari Gopikrishna, a devoted fan of NTR Jr, was tragically shot and killed in the USA. His untimely death has cast a pall over his family and left the entire NTR Jr fan community in mourning. In a remarkable display of solidarity, fans of the beloved actor have come together to offer both emotional and financial support to Gopikrishna’s grieving family.

The tragedy struck a chord with NTR Jr’s fanbase, known for their passionate support of the “Man of Masses.” On May 20th, coinciding with the celebrations for NTR Jr’s birthday, fan clubs organized special screenings of his blockbuster film, *Aadi*. These events were not just about celebrating their idol but also became a means to contribute to a cause close to their hearts.

The proceeds from these screenings were dedicated to helping Gopikrishna’s family, resulting in a significant contribution of 1 lakh rupees. This act of kindness not only provided financial relief but also underscored the strength of community support during times of adversity.

One fan shared their thoughts on social media, highlighting the collective effort: “In times like these, it’s amazing to see how fans can come together and make a real difference. We wanted to honor Gopi Krishna’s memory by supporting his family just as he supported NTR Jr.”

We are deeply saddened by the shooting that took the life of Gopi Krishna, a Co-NTR fan. It’s heartbreaking to imagine what the family must be going through.

Even though we cannot lessen their grief, we decided to stand by them in a small way.

We donated a total of 1 Lakh… https://t.co/nBWrvaknXx pic.twitter.com/4t3WIrPvYn — NTR FANS USA (@NTRFans_USA) June 26, 2024

This sentiment of unity and compassion resonated throughout the fanbase, with many expressing their condolences and sharing memories of Gopikrishna. The hashtag #SupportGopisFamily gained traction, amplifying the story of the fans’ heartfelt initiative.

In addition to the community’s efforts, news on the professional front for NTR Jr brought a mix of excitement and anticipation. The release date for his much-awaited film, ‘Devara Part 1’, has been moved up. Originally slated for an October 10 release, the film will now premiere on September 27, giving fans another reason to rally together in celebration.

NTR Jr’s fans have always been known for their fervent dedication, but their recent actions have shown that their admiration extends beyond just the films and the star himself. They’ve demonstrated that their community is built on a foundation of mutual support and empathy, capable of coming together to aid one of their own in times of need.

Through their efforts, the NTR Jr fan community has not only honored the memory of Dasari Gopikrishna but also highlighted the profound impact of collective goodwill.