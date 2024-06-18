NTR Jr. and Janhvi Kapoor to shoot song in Thailand for ‘Devara’

Excitement for the upcoming Indian film “Devara: Part 1” continues to rise as new details emerge. The film, slated for a September 27, 2024 release, will feature a melodious song shot in the beautiful landscapes of Thailand, starring the dynamic duo of NTR Jr. and Janhvi Kapoor.

NTR Jr., often referred to as the “Man of Masses,” was recently seen returning from Goa, where he had just wrapped up an intense action sequence with co-star Saif Ali Khan. The shoot was particularly challenging due to heavy rain, adding to the drama and intensity of the scene. “Devara” marks the first collaboration between NTR Jr. and Janhvi Kapoor, making it a highly anticipated pairing on the silver screen.

Directed by Koratala Siva, “Devara” is a two-part film produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram presenting. The cast includes notable actors such as NTR Jr., Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, who play crucial roles in the narrative. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, known for his work in Telugu cinema, while R Rathnavelu is in charge of cinematography.

The film was officially announced in April 2021, originally titled “NTR 30” to signify NTR Jr.’s 30th leading role. The official title, “Devara,” was revealed in May 2023. Filming began in April 2023 in Hyderabad, followed by an extensive schedule in Goa.

Anirudh Ravichander’s involvement in “Devara” marks his fourth project in the Telugu film industry, following his work on “Agnyaathavaasi” (2018), “Jersey” (2019), and “Nani’s Gang Leader” (2019). This collaboration with director Koratala Siva is particularly notable as it is only the second time Siva has chosen a different music director other than his frequent collaborator, Devi Sri Prasad.

In November 2022, Anirudh began working on the film’s music, bringing his unique style to the soundtrack and background score. The first single from the film, titled “Fear Song,” was released on May 19, 2024, giving fans a taste of what to expect from the film’s musical landscape.

As “Devara: Part 1” moves forward with its production, the addition of the song shoot in Thailand adds to the film’s allure. With its star-studded cast, talented crew, and picturesque filming locations, “Devara” is poised to be one of the standout films of 2024, promising a cinematic experience that blends action, drama, and music seamlessly.