NTR goes full beast mode in ‘War 2’ poster, and the internet reacts!

Jr NTR just lit the internet on fire, and it took only one poster. The buzz around ‘War 2’ has been building steadily, but when the makers finally dropped a fresh look of Jr NTR from the film, fans completely lost it.

The poster showcases the ‘RRR’ star in an intense, almost feral avatar, eyes blazing with purpose, as if he’s ready to rip through the screen. It’s bold, it’s arresting, and it marks the official countdown to one of Bollywood’s biggest releases of 2025.

And if the reactions online are anything to go by, the internet has already declared it a blockbuster.

One fan couldn’t hold back: “Be it box office or social media reach, ‘War 2’ will run only in the name of NTR.”

Be it Box Office or Social Media reach. #War2 will run only in the name of NTR #50DaysToWar2 pic.twitter.com/sjgXOSZN0T — PaSha (@_iBeingPasha) June 26, 2025

Another chimed in with a similar sentiment: “The Countdown Begins: 50 Days to Witness Jr. NTR’s Unstoppable Force in War 2!”

Here are some more reactions:

Can’t wait for Hrithik and ntr jr dance together in war 2 — Rene Bhavsar (@ReneBhavsar) June 22, 2025

It marks NTR’s official entry into the Hindi film industry, and he’s not tiptoeing in. With ‘War 2’, NTR joins Yash Raj Films’ ambitious Spy Universe alongside Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is going to hit theatres on August 14, 2025, just in time for Independence Day fireworks.

But that’s just half the story.

Once ‘War 2’ makes its explosive debut, NTR is ready to lead ‘Dragon’, a highly-anticipated action drama from ‘KGF’ director Prashanth Neel. Slated for a June 25, 2026 release, the film is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.

Two years. Two massive films. And one actor commanding the stage like he was born to do it.