Hrithik Roshan vs Jr NTR: ‘War 2’ teases epic face-off with new posters

The adrenaline has officially kicked in. With exactly 50 days to go for the release of ‘War 2’, YRF amped up the excitement by dropping fierce new posters of Hrithik Roshan and NTR, and they are nothing short of explosive.

Hrithik Roshan unveiled his gritty new look on Instagram, bloodied and battle-scarred, holding a weapon mid-fight. The intense expression and bruised face signal a darker, more aggressive avatar of his character Kabir.

Advertisement

“This time he’s ruthless, merciless, relentless and ready for WAR! Are you?” he wrote in the caption, setting the tone for a high-stakes showdown.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Joining the firestorm is Telugu superstar NTR Jr., who also revealed his look from the film: gun blazing, face fierce, action mode fully activated.

His caption was equally pumped: “Bet you haven’t ever seen a WAR like this! Let’s count it down. #50DaysToWar2.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)

The film, directed by ‘Brahmastra’ director Ayan Mukerji, is the latest addition to the high-octane YRF Spy Universe, following the massive success of ‘Pathaan’, ‘Tiger 3’, and the 2019 blockbuster ‘War’.

Ready for release on August 14 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, ‘War 2’ is promising a grand visual spectacle with action that pushes the envelope.

Ayan Mukerji, who steps into this franchise for the first time, recently opened up about taking the reins from Siddharth Anand, who directed the first film. Calling it an “exciting chance,” Ayan said he wanted to both honor the first film and inject his own creative flair into the sequel.

“You don’t just step into a universe like this and go through the motions,” he said in an interview. “You have to craft a conflict that’s big enough to pit two powerhouses like Hrithik and NTR against each other—and still keep it fresh.”

The idea, he explained, was to build a narrative so intense that audiences don’t just come for the stars or the action, they come for a real clash of ideologies and emotions.