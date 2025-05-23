Nikita Dutta tests positive for covid-19, shares update from quarantine

Actress Nikita Dutta, known for her roles in ‘Kabir Singh’ and ‘The Big Bull’, has tested positive for COVID-19 — and she isn’t letting the virus dull her spirit.

On Thursday, the actress took to her social media to share the news with a witty little update that fans appreciated for its honesty and humour.

Advertisement

“Covid has come to say hello to my mum and me,” Nikita wrote in her post, adding, “Hoping this uninvited guest doesn’t stay long. See you after this short quarantine. Stay safe everyone.”

Advertisement

The actress and her mother are currently isolating at home and, fortunately, are only experiencing mild symptoms.

While this means a temporary pause on all her professional commitments, Nikita’s update reassured fans that she’s doing well and keeping her spirits up.

Over the years, Nikita Dutta has built a steady and diverse career across both television and films. After making a splash as a finalist in Femina Miss India 2012, she transitioned to acting with her Bollywood debut in ‘Lekar Hum Deewana Dil’ (2014). But it was the small screen that truly brought her recognition, particularly with her roles in ‘Dream Girl’ and ‘Ek Duje Ke Vaaste’.

Since then, she has returned to the big screen with impressive turns in ‘Gold’ (2018), ‘Kabir Singh’ (2019), and ‘Dybbuk’ (2021).

More recently, she was seen in the web series ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ (2022), showcasing her range in a gritty, crime-drama setting.

Fans have flooded her comments with good wishes and speedy recovery messages, with many appreciating her candidness and positive attitude.