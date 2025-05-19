Shilpa Shirodkar tests positive for COVID amid rising cases in Asia

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shirodkar has tested positive for COVID-19 and took to Instagram to share the news with her fans.

In a short but heartfelt note posted on her Instagram Stories, Shilpa wrote, “Hello people! I have been tested positive for COVID. Stay safe and wear your mask! – Shilpa Shirodkar.” She simply captioned the post: “Stay Safe.”

Within moments, her fans flooded the comments section with love and well wishes. Many sent her prayers for a speedy recovery, while others thanked her for the timely reminder to stay vigilant.

“Get well soon,” wrote one follower. Another commented, “Take care Shilpa ji.” The warmth and concern were evident.

Shilpa’s announcement comes at a time when several Asian countries are seeing a worrying uptick in COVID-19 cases. Singapore, Hong Kong, China, and Thailand have all reported a rise in infections in recent weeks.

Health officials believe the increase may be linked to waning immunity and low booster shot uptake among older adults.

Singapore alone recorded approximately 14,200 cases as of May 3—a 28% jump compared to the same time last year. Meanwhile, China is approaching infection levels last seen during the summer 2023 wave, and Thailand’s numbers surged following the Songkran Festival in April.

However, authorities in Singapore have clarified that the variants currently in circulation do not appear to be more dangerous or contagious than previous strains.

Back on the work front, Shilpa Shirodkar is looking ahead to the release of her upcoming project Jatadhara, a supernatural fantasy thriller that has fans buzzing. The film is particularly exciting as it marks Sonakshi Sinha’s debut in Telugu cinema. A pan-India production, Jatadhara also stars Sudheer Babu, Ravi Prakash, Divya Vij, and Rain Anjali.

Shilpa has spoken fondly about her time on set, calling it a “surreal experience.” She added, “My experience has been incredibly positive, and the entire cast and crew have been so warm and welcoming. It truly feels amazing to be in front of the camera and playing such a unique character.”