NewJeans issues statement following ADOR lawsuit over contract termination

The NewJeans vs ADOR clash has taken a legal route. Recently, the K-pop group announced its contract termination with ADOR effective November 29. However, the HYBE-owned label is not ready to let of the girl group and has dragged them to court. However, NewJeans members are firmly maintaining their ground and are in no mood to back down.

On December 5, ADOR filed a lawsuit with the Seoul Central District Court. They were seeking confirmation of the validity of their exclusive contract with K-pop group NewJeans. The label claims that groups cannot terminate contracts until ADOR recoups its investments or support. In response, NewJeans released an official statement on December 6. The K-pop group reiterated that, as of November 29, 2024, they are no longer in affiliation with ADOR.

In their statement, the girl group stated, “We have already returned profits exceeding the investment to ADOR and HYBE. Despite this, HYBE has attempted various forms of interference, including defamation and reverse viral marketing, to devalue us, and ADOR has allowed this to happen under new management. This is akin to the company producing malicious comments against us, the very artists they are supposed to protect. Considering this breakdown in trust, we have concluded that we are likely to suffer even more harm in the future.”

They added, “Our trust in ADOR and HYBE, who have repeatedly violated contract terms and failed to fulfill their duty to protect their artists, has already collapsed. According to the terms of our exclusive contracts, there is no longer any reason for us to continue working with ADOR and HYBE. The exclusive contract clearly states that if ADOR fails to fulfill its contractual obligations, we have the right to terminate the contract.” Moreover, they cleared that they are no longer with the music label.

NewJeans members added that ADOR’s efforts cannot seperate the group. “Despite publicly announcing attempts at dialogue and reconciliation, we were horrified and disgusted to learn that ADOR was secretly following us, defaming us, and spreading false information through media outlets. However, no matter how much they try to sow discord, the five of us remain united. And no one can tear us apart.”

Meanwhile, on December 5, ADOR released a statement about the matter. “We hoped to avoid resolving this matter through legal channels. However, we deemed it necessary to confirm for the artists and other stakeholders that an exclusive contract cannot be unilaterally terminated without valid grounds. Our upfront support was based on the belief in mutual growth over a defined period. If this basic agreement is not upheld, the company’s efforts and investments made in trust will be rendered futile.”