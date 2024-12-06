BTS’ Jungkook once considered ‘Ian’ as his stage name; Here’s Why

BTS’ golden maknae, Jungkook had different plans for his stage name. Previously, the K-pop sensation accidentally disclosed his private TikTok handle on the internet. Fans were confused to see Jungkook using the name ‘Ian’ for his handle. Now, BTS’ Jungkook’s docuseries revealed that he once considered taking up Ian as his stage name. The docuseries, ‘I AM STILL’ reveals the reasoning behind it.

The BTS star’s docuseries ‘I AM STILL’ recently released on Disney+ Hotstar and it finally revealed the connection with the name Ian. The documentary features three extended episodes. It gives the ARMY a glimpse into Jungkook’s journey as a solo artist, his preparation for his smashing solo debut album ‘GOLDEN,’ and more. Sparking curiosities, Jungkook opened up about his admiration for choreographer Ian Eastwood and his influence on his life.

<JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL> THE ORIGINAL

Featuring 55 min of additional footage! Follow Jung Kook as he takes you behind the scenes of his debut solo album “GOLDEN” Advertisement Now Streaming on Disney+ globally

오늘 오후 5시, 디즈니+ 전세계 동시 공개#정국 #JungKook #JUNGKOOK_IAMSTILL pic.twitter.com/ILanIA7wW1 — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) December 3, 2024



Speaking to Eastwood, Jungkook revealed his admiration for his craft and suave choreography. Notably, Eastwood also choreographed the K-pop star’s ‘Standing Next to You.’ The BTS star’s admiration almost led him to adopt Ian as his stage name. “I wanted to use Ian as my stage name because of him. Because back then, I admired his dance moves.” Seemingly, the golden maknae used the name for his TikTok handle for this reason.

Also Read: BLACKPINK’s Rosé reveals ugly fight with ex on tour ahead of debut album release

For the unversed, BTS’ Jungkook sent fans into a frenzy after he accidentally disclosed his private account username. Back in 2023, he unknowingly revealed his TikTok nickname while sharing a video of his ENHYPEN members on the platform. It happened while he was appreciating Jungwon and Jay’s efforts towards the ‘Seven’ dance challenge. Jungkook accidentally ended up sharing his private account on Weverse, sending ARMY into a frenzy.

Jungkook made his debut with the globally celebrated K-pop boy band BTS in 2013 alongside Jin, RM, Jimin, J-Hope, V, and Suga. He debuted as a soloist with ‘GOLDEN’ in 2023 and quickly captivated K-pop fans worldwide. Currently, Jungkook is serving his mandatory military service.