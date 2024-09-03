New ‘Tumbbad’ poster revealed ahead of re-release

In an exciting development for film enthusiasts, Sohum Shah has unveiled a stunning new poster for the re-release of the acclaimed horror-fantasy film ‘Tumbbad’, set to hit theaters once again on September 13, 2024. Originally released in 2018, ‘Tumbbad’ quickly became a cinematic landmark, earning critical acclaim for its unique storytelling and mesmerizing visuals.

The latest poster, shared across social media, showcases the film’s iconic treasure chest, an emblematic artifact central to its chilling narrative. Set against a striking red background, the poster captures the haunting atmosphere that defined the film, enhancing the sense of mystery and intrigue surrounding its return. The tagline, “Trailer Out Tomorrow,” builds anticipation for what promises to be an engaging sneak peek into the film’s reimagined journey.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sohum Shah Films (@sohumshahfilms)

Alongside the poster reveal, the filmmakers added an enigmatic teaser caption, which reads, “Samay ka pahiya gol hai… jo beet gaya woh humesha phir laut ke aata hai… Hum bhi aa rahe hain… ek baar phir. Ek naye trailer aur kuch naye dhamako ke saath :)” This translates to, “The wheel of time is round… what has passed always returns… We too are coming… once again. With a new trailer and some new surprises :)” This playful announcement not only stirs excitement among devoted fans but also invites a new generation of viewers to experience the film in theaters.

The re-release of ‘Tumbbad’ isn’t just another chance to see the film; it’s a call to rediscover the gripping tale woven through its narrative of greed, mythology, and horror. Unique in its storytelling, the film invites viewers into a fictional village steeped in myth, delivering an experience that resonates with audiences on multiple levels. Notably, ‘Tumbbad’ will not be available on any OTT platforms in 2024, making this theatrical return the best opportunity for fans to witness its breathtaking visuals and spine-chilling plot on the big screen.

Upon its initial release, ‘Tumbbad’ achieved remarkable success, earning eight nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards, where it won three prestigious awards for Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, and Best Sound Design. Additionally, it marked a significant milestone by being the first Indian film to premiere in the Critics’ Week section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival, further solidifying its status as a groundbreaking piece of cinema.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve and featuring the creative direction of Anand Gandhi, ‘Tumbbad’ was produced by a talented team that included Sohum Shah, Aanand L. Rai, Mukesh Shah, and Amita Shah. The film’s script was a collaborative effort from Mitesh Shah, Adesh Prasad, Barve, and Gandhi, and it also features performances from Jyoti Malshe and Anita Date-Kelkar, adding depth to the film’s haunting narrative.