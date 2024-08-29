Tumbbad re-release revives memories of historic Venice Film Festival premiere

As excitement swells around Sohum Shah’s upcoming re-release of the critically acclaimed film ‘Tumbbad’, fans are eagerly revisiting its remarkable past. Shah recently shared a spine-tingling still from the film featuring the enigmatic character Hastar, fueling renewed interest in this cinematic gem.

It’s the perfect moment to reflect on a significant achievement for ‘Tumbbad’. This film carved out a unique place in cinematic history by being the first Indian movie ever to be showcased in the Critics’ Week section at the 75th Venice International Film Festival. This prestigious recognition not only highlighted the film’s inventive storytelling and distinctive visual style but also thrust Sohum Shah’s remarkable performance into the global limelight.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, ‘Tumbbad’ is a standout in the horror-fantasy genre, set against a backdrop of mythical lore and eerie folklore. Shah stars as Vinayak Rao, a man entangled in a perilous quest for a hidden treasure amidst a web of dark curses. His portrayal of Rao was instrumental in crafting the film’s intense and immersive atmosphere.

Advertisement

The film’s success extended beyond its festival acclaim. At the 64th Filmfare Awards, ‘Tumbbad’ received eight nominations and won three awards: Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, and Best Sound Design. Critics lauded the film for its gripping narrative, exceptional production values, and striking visual presentation. Shah’s performance, along with the contributions of Jyoti Malshe and Anita Date-Kelkar, played a crucial role in creating the film’s haunting and atmospheric experience.

As ‘Tumbbad’ makes its way back to audiences with a re-release, it’s clear that this film’s impact continues to resonate. The combination of its innovative storytelling, rich visual design, and powerful performances ensures that it remains a significant milestone in Indian cinema, celebrated both locally and internationally.