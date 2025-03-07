Sohum Shah tweaks ‘Crazxy’ ending for a bigger thrill

Actor and producer Sohum Shah, known for his breakout role in ‘Tumbbad’, has made changes to the climax of his latest thriller ‘Crazxy’ following audience feedback.

The decision comes after viewers expressed that the film’s original ending didn’t fully match the tension built throughout the narrative.

‘Crazy’, which released on February 28, 2025, was praised for its gripping storyline and Sohum’s performance. However, several viewers felt the climax underwhelmed the otherwise intense experience.

Responding to this feedback, the makers decided to revise the film’s conclusion to deliver a more immersive and satisfying cinematic journey.

Sohum Shah announced the update on Instagram, thanking fans for their support. “Making films is only half the journey — your love completes it,” he wrote. “Many of you shared that you wanted more from the climax. We’ve heard you. The new version of ‘Crazxy’ will be in cinemas from this Friday, with a little surprise thrown in.”

The film is written and directed by Girish Kohli and produced by Sohum Shah alongside Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, and Adesh Prasad, with Ankit Jain as co-producer.

Meanwhile, after ‘Crazxy’, fans are eagerly awaiting ‘Tumbbad 2’, the sequel to the critically acclaimed 2018 horror fantasy that put Sohum Shah in the spotlight.